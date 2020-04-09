VIDEO: Julia Louis-Dreyfus PSA makes you want to be socially distant

All this social distancing is taking a toll on our celebrities.

In a tongue-in-cheek public service announcement for the State of California, Julia Louis-Dreyfus calls on her Golden State neighbors to stay at home to help curb the pandemic.(Source: Office of the Governor of California)

“You know, normally, when I do a PSA like this, I have a hair and makeup team … who come and help me with my look, but today they’re staying at home. They’re staying safe,” the actress says while applying her own lipstick and makeup in a way that would embarrass a clown.

“And that’s what I would like to ask you to do. Stay home, please stay safe.”

The “Veep” and “Seinfeld” star hits the rest of the social-distancing notes we’ve committed to memory during the outbreak.

The PSA is an internet hit, racking up more than a million views.

At the end of the video, Louis-Dreyfus looks into a mirror and pronounces her new look “perfect.”

