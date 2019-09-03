VIDEO: Kingston police call out porch pirate on social media

The Kingston Police Department addressed a suspected porch pirate on social media Tuesday.

Source: Kingston Police Department

On September 3, the police department posted surveillance video of a woman they said took items from a victim's porch on August 28.

Police said the incident allegedly occurred on West Ridgecrest Drive.

The person who made the complaint told police the suspect took a box full of used puppy pads that they were going to throw away and therefore declined to pursue charges.

KPD said they posted video of the incident because they wanted to warn the community.

"Our agency feels like it's important to notify the community and show you the person doing this. If you see this subject in your neighborhood at night, call 911."

The police said they know who the suspect is, and directly addressed the person by their first name in the post saying, "If you happen to see this post...just know that we are aware of your actions."

