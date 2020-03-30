VIDEO: Knoxville dad performs daughter's gymnastics routine

People are doing all sorts of things--deep cleaning, picking up knitting, performing social media challenges--as they try to stay at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Rebecca Shultz

One Knoxville man took up a challenge hosted by his daughter's gymnastic coaches.

Rebecca Shultz said her husband, Bobby Shultz, was challenged by the gymnastic coaches at Premier Athletics to do a portion of his daughter's competition gymnastics routine and video it.

Shultz said her daughter, Piper, is on the Gold gymnastics team there.

Shultz said her husband attempting the routine "was soooo fun and got our minds off of the coronavirus for a little bit."

She shared it with WVLT News because "it amazes me what daddies will do for their little girls."

