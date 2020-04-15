VIDEO: Morristown restaurant reopening impacts traffic

It has been difficult time for the restaurant business amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Many have had to change how they conduct business, switching to curbside pickup or delivery only.

Source: Pamela Hughett McKee

One restaurant, Akita Express in Morristown, recently reopened. Much to the happiness of the locals.

When it reopened, it caused a line that went out of the restaurant parking lot and onto the highway.

Pamela Hughett McKee captured the scene on video and posted it to Facebook.

Akita reopened Tuesday and is available for drive-thru and curbside only.

