VIDEO: Murfreesboro police searching for man who shot store clerk

The Murfreesboro Police Department released a video as they continue the search for a man accused of robbing and shooting a store clerk on Monday, Feb 10.

The police department said on Monday officers responded to a hold-up alarm at the MGM Tobacco & Beer Market on 2415 Halls Hill Pike. Upon arrival, police said they found the store clerk shot multiple times.

Investigators released surveillance video which shows a man dressed in a camo jacket and a hat walk into the store. After the incident, the same person is seen leaving in the store clerk's vehicle.

Police said the victim is currently listed in critical, but stable, condition after undergoing surgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Officers said they're on the lookout for the victim's vehicle, which is a black 2010 Nissan Rogue, license plate 4M7 2B1.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the (629) 201 5615.

