VIDEO: New song released by Galantis and Dolly Parton

Updated: Fri 8:43 AM, Oct 25, 2019

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) — A new track from Swedish EDM group Galantis and Dolly Parton was released on YouTube Friday morning.

The song called "Faith" garnered thousands of views in just a few hours after being released.

The upbeat dance track features Dolly as a bus driver who sings about having faith.

"When you don't know who you are
I will find you so easily
Don't you worry
Whenever you need me
Have a little faith in me (In me)"

