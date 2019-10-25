VIDEO: New song released by Galantis and Dolly Parton

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) — A new track from Swedish EDM group Galantis and Dolly Parton was released on YouTube Friday morning.
The song called "Faith" garnered thousands of views in just a few hours after being released.
The upbeat dance track features Dolly as a bus driver who sings about having faith.
"When you don't know who you are
I will find you so easily
Don't you worry
Whenever you need me
Have a little faith in me (In me)"
What do you think of the new song?
Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.