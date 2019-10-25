VIDEO: New song released by Galantis and Dolly Parton

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) — A new track from Swedish EDM group Galantis and Dolly Parton was released on YouTube Friday morning.

The song called "Faith" garnered thousands of views in just a few hours after being released.

The upbeat dance track features Dolly as a bus driver who sings about having faith.

"When you don't know who you are

I will find you so easily

Don't you worry

Whenever you need me

Have a little faith in me (In me)"

What do you think of the new song?

