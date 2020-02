Some East Tennessee residents appeared to be making the best of a watery situation on Thursday.

Source: Danny Cates

Danny Cates sent video of two people fishing as flood waters ran down the driveway of Patch Plus Asphalt near Douglas Dam.

Residents said the situation was still the same on Friday.

East Tennessee has suffered some flooding the past weeks, with more rain on the way. Go here for the WVLT Weather forecast.

