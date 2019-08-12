VIDEO: Shark caught in ankle-deep water; pulled back into ocean

Some people fishing at the South End of Fort Fisher were in for a surprise Sunday morning when they hooked a shark.

A video sent to WECT shows a man pulling the shark by it's back fin to help guide it back into the ocean.

"[It was] a little scary because when you where just shin deep you couldn't see him," said Sharon Johnson, who sent the video.

Johnson went on to explain they had caught baby sharks before, “but to see one this size and know it’s right off shore is scary.”

