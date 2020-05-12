VIDEO: Suspect steals solar panel, camera from Crossville club

Crossville investigators are asking for the public's help in the searching for a suspect accused of stealing things from a local club.

Crossville Crimestoppers posted video of a suspect who was accused of stealing a surveillance camera, a solar panel and hardware for a solar panel from the Sportsman Club on April 25.

If you have any information about the crime or the identity of the subject in the video, please call the Crimestoppers Tip Hotline (931) 200-1173 or contact Investigator David Hamby wit the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.