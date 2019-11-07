VIDEO: TWRA releases bald eagle

Officers with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency released a bald eagle back into the wild in McMinn County.

"We are #thankful for the return of our nation's symbol to the wild," the agency said on Facebook.

TWRA said Officer Mike Buckner picked up an injured bald eagle on October 3. TWRA said the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine treated the bird before releasing it to the American Eagle Foundation for rehabilitation.

After more than a month, TWRA said Officer Buckner was able to release the eagle back into the wild near the same spot he found it.

"Thanks to Officers Bryan Franklin and Kip Kite for helping with the release," TWRA said. "WE ARE THANKFUL."

