VIDEO: Testing out Inskip Grill's 'Joe Exotic' burger

An Instagram post caught the eyes of a few people in the WVLT newsroom recently, so sports reporter Zack Rickens went out to Inskip Grill to check out the restaurant's newest creation.

Owner and operator Justin Wiseman says he came up with the idea after binge-watching the latest Netflix craze. It wasn't too long before he came up with another concoction - the Carole Baskin burger.

"The Carole Baskin burger is different. It's sweet and sassy and has a little bite to it and is served on a warm glazed donut," said Wiseman.

Inskip Grill is taking orders through its website and is open for curbside service Wednesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.