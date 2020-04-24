VIDEO: UPS man gets love from dog in surprise twist

You know that old cliche where the dog chases the mailman? In a surprise twist, this dog gave her love instead!

Source: Brittany Holt

Brittany Stuffle Holt passed along video from her Ring camera of a sweet moment between her dog, Nala, and their UPS man Tanner Hughes.

"We captured this awesome UPS man giving our sweet Nala some love," Holt said. In the video, Hughes dropped off the mail, but he stuck around for a minute or two to pet Nala and rub her belly.

Holt she wants to make Hughes, who is from Rogersville, famous.

