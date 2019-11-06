VIDEO: Viewer captures video of possible humpback whale along S.C. coast

It’s a whale of a clip!

Viewer captures footage of possible humpback whale in Surfside Beach, S.C. (Source: Ken Williams)

Viewer Ken Williams sent over a video he captured in Surfside Beach of what he said was a sighting of a humpback whale.

“Did you see his mouth just open?” a person on the video excitedly exclaimed as the marine creature broke the surface. “That thing is huge!"

Ann Wilson, a ranger at the Myrtle Beach State Park, watched the footage as well. Based on what she observed, she also thinks it was probably a humpback whale that Williams saw.

“They are starting to migrate from up north down to the Caribbean so maybe we will get a chance to see some more in the next couple of months,” Wilson said via email.

Judge for yourself by watching the video above!

