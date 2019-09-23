VIDEO: Visitor stays 'chill' after bear sneaks by him at Gatlinburg cabin

Owners of a Gatlinburg cabin said one guest "did amazing" after he remained calm when a bear sneaked by him.

Source: Danyelle Glendenning

Danyelle Glendenning said a guest at her cabin on Ski Mountain got a bit of a surprise on Friday evening. "This cabin gets a lot of [bears]."

The guest kept calm and cool when a bear walked up while he was cooking on a grill outside the cabin.

Glendenning said she sends guests information to let them know about the bears along with cautionary details about locking car doors, not feeding them or leaving garbage out.

She told WVLT News she lets guests know, "if they see one, just mind your own business, and normally, they'll just go about their's."

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.