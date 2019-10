Wisconsin parents had a creative way to keep their kids' Halloween trick or treating fun and safe!

A Wisconsin business captured video of parents holding a big white tent over the heads of children as they walked down the street to trick or treat on October 27.

Bee's Knees Homestead in Stonewood Village said, "This is one way to Trick or Treat in the rain."

"Genius!! Parents of the Year," they added.

