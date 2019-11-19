Dog rides trailer on I-640, shocks drivers

A woman said she was shocked by what she saw on the interstate in Knoxville on November 15.

Source: Brandi Rogers

Brandi Rogers captured video of a what appeared to be an untethered dog riding on an open trailer hauled by a truck on Interstate 640.

Rogers said, "I know people think, 'Oh, that's normal,' but not on the freaking interstate. That could have potentially caused a huge problem with wrecks and possibly killed someone and/or the dog."

The Knoxville Police Department said, "That is definitely frowned upon and actually illegal."

KPD said, according to paragraph B of Sec. 5-15, "No person shall transport any animal in an open truck without adequate psychical restraint which will prevent the animal from hanging itself."

"I don't think that," the KPD spokesperson said of the video, "could be defined as adequate physical restraint."

As for punishment, KPD said something like this would most likely warrant a citation, but not an arrest.

