VOLunteering a return to the UT Campus

On May 22nd, the SEC President and Chancellors voted to allow student-athletes to return to campus June 8th for voluntary workouts.

So what can UT athletes expect upon a return to campus this summer?

All the UT football players can do when they return on June 8th is workout, things like running and weightlifting. The players will not be

able to touch footballs.

Media will not be permitted to attend and observe those workouts beginning June 8th because they are still voluntary as defined by the NCAA and are off limits as would be a normal June workout for players.

As for basketball student-athletes, they will not be returning for June 8th activity resumption. Those players will be part of a later phase phase of reintegration.

