Vandalism causes thousands in damages to Tenn. church

A church in Frayser, Tennessee is picking up the pieces after someone destroyed the sanctuary overnight.

The pastor of One Church says the extensive damage on the inside of the church is shocking, but they plan to continue holding worship and helping the community as much as they can.

“Somebody was really angry,” said Pastor Devante Hill, One Church. “Ninety percent of our chairs have been slit or paint all over the sanctuary. Fire extinguisher all over the church. Our sound booth is completely in disarray.”

Pastor Hill and his congregation at One Church found the sanctuary destroyed Sunday morning. The pastor's office was ransacked as well.

“Looks like they just flipped it. I guess they found whatever they were going to find and just flipped it,” said Hill.

Speakers, money and other items were stolen, while the rest of the church was left with tens of thousands of dollars in damage.

“When I walked in... what broke me, was not the condition of the sanctuary, what broke me was the condition of someone’s heart to be willing to do such a thing,” said Hill.

Pastor Hill believes whoever is responsible for this senseless destruction has been to the church before.

The power was cut before the incident, stopping the surveillance cameras from recording and the paint thrown on the walls, which belongs to the church, was stored in the back.

“We just help so many people, and to come here and be met with this this morning is just discouraging,” said Hill.

Pastor Hill hopes Memphis police find whoever is responsible, but also wants to offer those responsible help and guidance.

“I would love for whoever is responsible to consider my heart when I say, ‘I love you and God still loves you. And that this is not the end, there is life after this. And that whatever it is that has you broken, whatever it is that has you destroyed on the inside, there is help for you,’” said Hill.

The church plans to begin picking up the destruction Monday and they invite anyone who wants to help to join them.

Pastor Hill says nothing will stop them from having service at the church again next week and every week after that.

