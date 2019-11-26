Vandals caught on camera stabbing Mo. family’s Christmas inflatables

A Missouri homeowner’s elaborate holiday display was vandalized by a group of people.

An elaborate holiday display in Raytown, Missouri, was vandalized, but the perpetrators were caught on camera. (Source: KSHB/CNN)

It happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday in Raytown. Security cameras captured the vandals slashing several giant inflatables.

"We just put them up yesterday," said homeowner Juan Victorino-Griffin.

Not even 24 hours after decorating for the holidays, parts of the display that stood tall were on the ground.

"That made me feel angry,” Victorino-Griffin said. “I mean, we do this for the community. Everybody stops by and lets us know that it looks really beautiful and they love seeing it lit up."

For the past three years, Victorino-Griffin and his family have decorated their yard, adding something new each year.

It’s not the first time someone interfered with the family’s inflatables.

"It happened last year. We caught them on camera,” Victorino-Griffin said. “They took one of our snowmen and just left in the car."

He said he bought five new inflatables this year. Of the three the vandals slashed, two can be fixed.

Although the destruction made the family angry, they kept the holiday spirit by deciding not to file a police report.

