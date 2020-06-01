Vandals continue destruction in downtown Knoxville overnight, 10 arrested

Nine people were taken into custody Sunday night after Knoxville Police said multiple vehicles were vandalized. Another person was arrested on separate charges.

Damage to the cars included broken out windows and spray paint. According to KPD, one witness told officers he confronted the vandals and was assaulted.

KPD said they found a group of about 40 individuals at Clinch Avenue and Henley Street. Police said they witnessed the group shooting fireworks and lighting smoke bombs on the Clinch Avenue bridge.

Police said the group vandalized about 15 vehicles.

When officers approached the group they said they were able to arrest 9 adults and cite one juvenile. Other members of the group fled toward Highland Avenue.

One additional arrest of a 17-year-old male was made when police say a car occupied by four men wearing hockey masks drove by officers shouting obscenities. Police say the car's license plate matched a report of a stolen vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody just before midnight.

Another group of approximately 12 people was seen in the parking lot of the Knoxville Museum of Art. The group drove away when officers arrived after lighting fireworks on the train tracks. Police said they heard fireworks and saw smoke, but were unable to locate the group.

KPD said they are continuing to assess damage across Knoxville, but have not received any additional reports of vandalism.

