Vanderbilt study says it's 'risky' to send kids to school before getting more data

Vanderbilt University Medical Center is leading The National Institutes of Health study to learn more about how the coronavirus affects children.

According to CBS News, the report shows that while most kids have milder symptoms from the virus, not all do. Vanderbilt is reportedly monitoring about two thousand children and their families in 11 cities nation-wide as a part of this study.

Health officials say it is 'risky' to send children back to school or summer camps before more data is released surrounding the study.

"I think it's really risky to base decisions about this based on the fact that children get less sick from this virus, because that does not equal children being less likely to transmit the virus," Dr. Tina Hartert of Vanderbilt School of Medicine.

Dr. Adrianne Randolph, who is leading a separate CDC-funded study at Boston Children's Hospital, said doctors aren't completely sure what the risk factors are for why children get sick with COVID-19.

Randolph described current reported symptoms in children as "scattered reports."

"We have much less experience because the children are just getting less sick, so there are many fewer children interacting with the health care system and being tested," said Hartert.

