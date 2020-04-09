Vanderbilt: Relaxing social distancing could overwhelm Tennessee hospitals

As federal, state and local officials tackle the spread of COVID-19, they look to researchers for new data on the pandemic.

Many states and local areas in the country, including Tennessee, have instituted new orders for social distancing and staying at home to slow the spread of the virus.

A new data model from the Vanderbilt University Medical Center says social distancing is working to stop the spread in Tennessee, but loosening restrictions could overwhelm the state's hospital system.

Jacob Lowary, the Communications Program Manager for the university's Department of Health Policy, said data from Vanderbilt gives a special insight on Tennessee that other models, such as the IHME model cited by White House officials, don't necessarily possess.

"Our researchers get new data daily from the Tennessee Dept. of Health, which produces a model that’s specific to Tennessee," Lowary said.

The data from Vanderbilt suggests that the spread of the virus is slowing in Tennessee, "which reduces the chance that the state will run out of hospital capacity for patients."

"They stress, however, that social distancing is needed to keep the rate of spread low and that any future rollback of social distancing policies must be contingent on widely available testing and comprehensive tracing of infected patients and the people they were in contact with," according to a press release from the medical center.

“We all want to go back to some sort of normal, but to be able to relax some of the social distancing guidelines, you have to have in place widespread testing and robust contact tracing,” said John Graves, Ph.D., associate professor of health policy and director of the new Center for Health Economic Modeling at Vanderbilt.

According to the new data model, there would "be an estimated peak of hospitalizations in mid-June," if the current social distancing policies continue. "If the state were to experience additional gains from social distancing...the peak of hospitalizations could be lower and could be as early as mid-May," the release said. The model estimates that there will be about 5,000 hospitalizations.

"If the state were to prematurely lift current social distancing policies and guidelines, it would almost certainly cause hospitals to be overwhelmed and cause the peak of transmission to be later in the summer or after, according to the model," the release said.

“Our model will change often as new data are available and we learn more about the spread of the virus,” said Graves.

Vanderbilt shared the model with public health officials this week and said it would continue to be updated.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.