Vandy goes for experience hiring Fitch, Roof as coordinators

Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason has brought in a bunch of coaching experience in his two new coordinators.

He has hired Todd Fitch with 35 years of coaching experience as his offensive coordinator, while defensive coordinator Ted Roof. is a 32-year veteran of college football. Fitch spent the past four seasons at Louisiana Tech. Roof was coordinator as Appalachian State went 13-1 this season.

Mason replaced both his coordinators after the Commodores went 3-9 in his sixth season. Mason also has hired Peter Rossomando is the Commodores' new offensive line coach.

