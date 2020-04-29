Vanilla Ice revamps Florida teacher's home for free

Rapper Vanilla Ice spent Wednesday revamping the home of a special needs teacher in Port St. Lucie, WTSP reported.

"They don't pay teachers a lot of money to fix up houses and houses are kind of pricey you know when they've gone to waste like this one," the rapper told WTSP.

The teacher, Lana Watson, told WTSP that mold and rot had plagued her home for the last ten years.

Watson said she asked Robert Van Winkle, aka Vanilla Ice, if he could recommend a contractor, but he decided to do it himself -- for free.

"I was speechless. I had ugly cry face. I was like,'Oh my God.' Just blown away," Watson said.

"It's nice to help out with someone who helps out. And I tell you, Miss Watson does a lot for the children. Special needs for 18 years," he told WTSP.

Miss Watson says she was speechless when @vanillaice told her he would fix her home for free @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/k0Te7QtJV0 — Madeline Montgomery (@MadelineTV) April 29, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT News via WTSP. All rights reserved.