Officials: Vapes hiding in plain sight

Monroe County community and school leaders are getting serious about teaching the dangers of e-cigarettes. Community members met just days after a Sequoyah High student was flown to a Knoxville hospital for a vaping-related illness.

Wednesday officials revealed all the ways students are disguising the vapes they use, many are small and easy to disguise. Sequoyah High School Resource Officer Nick Farrell said parents need to look closely at their children's belongings.

"The Juul is extremely small it fits in the palm of my hand," Farrell said. "It's easy to hide. Now there are clothing companies like this hoodie where they can actually hide this (a vape) in the string. Someone may think a person is just just chewing on the string. This actually has a Juul inside of it and it's shoved down into the pocket. One glance and you're not going to pay any attention to that."

Farrell said there are also hidden compartments in backpacks, hats, and even smartwatches for vapes. Many of them can be bought at the mall and online.

"It doesn't matter if you're vaping Juuling, or Dabbing you are inhaling an aerosol that is toxic to your body," Heather Rhymes with the Monroe County Health Council. There is nothing safe about that."

