Vaping-associated illness confirmed in Knox County

The Knox County Health Department announced a case of pulmonary illness potentially related to e-cigarette use or vaping has been confirmed in Knox County, Wednesday.

The person who was diagnosed is expected to recover.

“Given the activity in the rest of the U.S., we’ve been expecting a case and believe more are likely,” said KCHD Senior Director Dr. Martha Buchanan. “It is still early in the investigation, but it’s important for the public to be aware of the symptoms and the potential link with e-cigarettes.”

Symptoms of a vaping related illness may include:

- Cough

- Shortness of breath

- Fatigue

- Fever

- Chest pain

- Nausea

- Diarrhea

The health department said anyone who uses e-cigarettes and experiences these symptoms that progress over a period of days or weeks should seek medical attention.

"According to the CDC, e-cigarettes have the potential to benefit adult smokers who are not pregnant if used as a complete substitute for regular cigarettes and other smoked tobacco products. E-cigarettes and other vaping devices, however, are not harmless. They are not safe for youth, young adults, pregnant women or adults who do not currently use tobacco products. While e-cigarettes have the potential to benefit some people and harm others, more evidence is needed to determine whether e-cigarettes are effective for quitting smoking. Additional research can help understand long-term health effects."

