Varsity All Access | Week 2

Central topped Fulton to remain undefeated in our Varsity All Access game of the week.

The week three game of the week will feature Karns at West

Alcoa 42, Austin-East 0

Alcorn Central, Miss. 35, Middleton 28

BGA 34, Father Ryan 28

Bartlett 21, Memphis Academy (MAHS) 6

Baylor 49, Chattanooga Christian 6

Beech 22, Henry County 20

Bledsoe County 14, East Ridge 13

Booker T. Washington 29, Oakhaven 6

Boyd Buchanan 36, Trinity 0

Bradley Central 59, Walker Valley 14

Brentwood 37, Cane Ridge 20

Briarcrest 35, Wooddale 18

CAK 24, Clinton 14

CBHS 51, Hillcrest 0

Campbell County 24, Knoxville Carter 21

Cannon County 20, Warren County 7

Centennial 37, Smyrna 24

Cheatham County 27, Whites Creek 14

Cherokee 32, Sullivan South 30

Clarksville Academy 40, Grace Christian - Franklin 0

Clarksville NW 32, Greenbrier 7

Clay County 25, Clinton Co., Ky. 0

Cleveland 31, Knoxville Hardin Valley 19

Collierville 25, Center Hill, Miss. 24, OT

Columbia 14, Dickson County 0

Cordova 21, Germantown 20

Covington 24, Bauxite, Ark. 12

Creek Wood 41, Camden Central 27

David Crockett 62, Science Hill 34

Dobyns-Bennett 41, Oak Ridge 6

Dresden 14, Scotts Hill 7

Dyer County 50, Obion County 15

Dyersburg 35, Brighton 21

ECS 42, St. Benedict 7

Eagleville 27, Cornersville 15

Ensworth 48, Hillsboro 7

Ev. Reitz, Ind. 45, Clarksville NE 24

Ezell-Harding 71, Franklin Classical 13

FACS 33, Bolton 6

Fairview 49, East Hickman 0

Fayetteville 43, Zion Christian Academy 12

Franklin County 58, Rockvale 47

Franklin Road Academy 39, Stratford 27

Freedom Prep 60, Bluff City 0

Friendship Christian 38, Middle Tennessee Christian 7

Gallatin 50, Station Camp 0

Gibbs 41, Seymour 23

Greeneville 31, Daniel Boone 14

Greenfield 41, Hollow Rock-Bruceton 0

Halls 33, Humboldt 7

Hampton 32, Unicoi County 13

Hancock County 42, North Greene 8

Hardin County 35, Adamsville 0

Harding Academy 23, Memphis Overton 20

Hayesville, N.C. 28, Copper Basin 27

Haywood County 34, Jackson North Side 14

Hendersonville 34, Giles County 7

Hickman County 21, Harpeth 14

Houston 48, Memphis Central 13

Howard 34, Brainerd 6

Huntingdon 46, Waverly Central 6

Huntland 35, Jo Byrns 6

Independence 20, CPA 10

Jackson Christian 49, Chester County 28

Jackson County 20, Sale Creek 18

Jefferson County 27, Morristown East 21

Jellico 39, Oakdale 6

Kirby 44, Bolivar Central 0

Knoxville Central 13, Knoxville Fulton 12

Knoxville Halls 45, Karns 0

Knoxville West 24, Farragut 13

Lake County 26, Crockett County 21

Lawrence County 28, Loretto 3

Lebanon 42, McGavock 7

Lexington 26, Riverside 3

Livingston Academy 28, Cookeville 21

MUS 38, Raleigh Egypt 0

Magnolia Heights, Miss. 45, Fayette Academy 14

Marshall County 31, Lincoln County 14

Maryville 47, Bearden 14

McCallie 42, Knoxville Webb 7

McKenzie 30, West Carroll 12

McMinn Central 14, Tellico Plains 13

Meigs County 27, Greenback 20

Melrose 41, Memphis East 18

Milan 31, Liberty Magnet 6

Monterey 43, Lookout Valley 0

Montgomery Central 21, West Creek 12

Moore County 43, Community 12

Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 28, Grace Baptist 7

Munford 12, Millington 7

Nashville Christian 39, Goodpasture 27

Nolensville 32, Watertown 14

Oakland 86, Kenwood 14

Oliver Springs 25, Kingston 7

Oneida 33, York Institute 0

Page 20, Siegel 7

Peabody 47, Sheffield 0

Pearl-Cohn (MLK -FB coop) 21, MBA 15

Pope John Paul II 33, Lipscomb Academy 14

Powell 48, Anderson County 36

Ravenwood 16, Blackman 13

Red Bank 17, Ooltewah 16

Rhea County 34, Waynesville Tuscola, N.C. 10

Richland 26, Collinwood 18

Ripley 45, Memphis Nighthawks 0

Riverdale 34, Franklin 10

Rosemark Academy 47, Rossville Christian 0

Rossview 33, LaVergne 26

Sequatchie County 26, Marion County 24

Sevier County 61, Heritage 24

Shelbyville 48, Columbia Academy 22

Signal Mountain 39, Hixson 0

Silverdale Baptist Academy 29, Polk County 14

Smith County 42, Gordonsville 13

Soddy Daisy 28, East Hamilton 26

South Doyle 61, Grace Christian 7

South Gibson 47, Trinity Christian Academy 26

South Greene 41, Cloudland 22

South Pittsburg 55, Grundy County 0

Southwind 48, Independence, Miss. 3

Springfield 21, Clarksville 15

Stewart County 29, McEwen 22

Stewarts Creek 69, Antioch 6

Stone Memorial 26, Coalfield 12

Sullivan North 12, Johnson County 7

Summertown 31, Wayne County 6

Summit 35, Spring Hill 7

Sweetwater 13, Rockwood 12

Thomas Walker, Va. 35, Cumberland Gap 12

Tullahoma 35, Coffee County 0

Tyner Academy 67, Chattanooga Central 10

Unaka 34, Cosby 28, OT

Union City 48, Frayser 8

Union County 54, Claiborne County 45

University-Jackson 24, Jackson South Side 0

Upperman 35, DeKalb County 0

Volunteer 37, Sullivan Central 28

Wartburg Central 40, Harriman 9

West 24, Farragut 13

Westmoreland 21, Macon County 11

Westview 45, Gibson County 7

White County 31, Cumberland County 20

White House 42, Glencliff 12

White House-Heritage 34, East Robertson 7

White Station 42, Arlington 0

Whitehaven 23, Ridgeway 7

Whitley Co., Ky. 33, Scott County 14

William Blount 36, Morristown West 21

Wilson Central 28, Nashville Overton 27

 