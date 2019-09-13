Varsity All Access | Week 4

Anderson County 31, South Doyle 22
South-Doyle's Elijah Young scores a touchdown against Anderson County Friday night
Arlington 16, Lewisburg, Miss. 7
Austin-East 70, Knoxville Fulton 36
BGA 35, Franklin-Simpson, Ky. 16
Baylor 52, Chattanooga Central 7
Beech 18, Hendersonville 17
Bledsoe County 14, Grundy County 12
Bradley Central 49, Bearden 21
Brentwood Academy 17, Whitehaven 14
Briarcrest 24, MBA 21
CAK 59, Stone Memorial 20
Campbell County 35, Seymour 13
Cane Ridge 33, Stewarts Creek 23
Cannon County 53, Community 14
Centennial 26, Siegel 7
Center Hill, Miss. 34, Douglass 6
Chuckey-Doak 34, Sullivan North 7
Claiborne County 54, Unaka 28
Clarksville 45, Rockvale 10
Clay County 29, Cumberland County 0
Cleveland 21, Soddy Daisy 14
Coalfield 54, Sunbright 6
Columbia 48, Nashville Overton 25
Cookeville 43, White County 12
Copper Basin 20, Tellico Plains 8
Cordova 41, Lausanne Collegiate 21
Cornersville 50, Grace Christian - Franklin 13
Covington 42, Brighton 0
Creek Wood 37, Harpeth 7
DCA 24, Middle Tennessee Christian 10
David Crockett 28, Knoxville Webb 21
Dickson County 13, McGavock 12
Dyer County 48, Ripley 3
Eagleville 59, Pickett County 18
Elizabethton 35, Daniel Boone 12
Ensworth 42, CPA 10
FACS 60, Oakhaven 18
Fayette Academy 56, Trinity Christian Academy 24
Fayette Ware 42, Scotts Hill 24
Fayetteville 26, Mt. Pleasant 7
Forrest 35, Moore County 14
Franklin Road Academy 27, St. George's 25
Freedom Prep 44, Harding Academy 0
Friendship Christian 46, Grace Baptist 7
Gallatin 7, Mt. Juliet 0
Gatlinburg-Pittman 59, Cocke County 7
Gibbs 31, Morristown East 6
Gibson County 44, Sheffield 0
Goodpasture 46, RePublic 0
Grace Christian 28, York Institute 7
Greenback 20, Oneida 7
Greeneville 33, Science Hill 24
Greenfield 34, Middle College 32
Halls 49, Gleason 14
Hampton 42, Cloudland 0
Hardin County 35, Dyersburg 0
Haywood County 70, Liberty Magnet 14
Henry County 21, Brentwood 14
Hernando, Miss. 26, Fairley 0
Hillcrest 21, KIPP 7
Hillsboro 49, Kenwood 6
Houston 36, ECS 20
Houston County 35, Jo Byrns 14
Huntingdon 49, Camden Central 6
Huntland 30, Cascade 6
Independence 49, Blackman 7
Jackson Christian 32, Clarksville Academy 28
Jackson North Side 46, Bolivar Central 0
King's Academy 65, Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 49
Kingston 28, Rockwood 14
Knoxville Carter 20, Lenoir City 7
Knoxville Central 16, Knoxville Hardin Valley 7
Knoxville Halls 35, Union County 6
Knoxville West 49, Jefferson County 22
Kossuth, Miss. 34, Adamsville 14
Lake County 40, Humboldt 12
Lawrence County 28, Warren County 21
Lebanon 28, LaVergne 27
Lee Academy-Clarksdale, Miss. 55, Rossville Christian 6
Lincoln County 28, Spring Hill 6
Lipscomb Academy 24, Page 14
Livingston Academy 10, Upperman 7
Loretto 13, Collinwood 0
Loudon 56, Sequoyah 7
MUS 50, Melrose 6
Macon County 70, Glencliff 8
McCallie 57, Stellar Prep, Calif. 0
McMinn Central 48, Polk County 25
McMinn County 24, Ooltewah 14
McNairy Central 49, Chester County 0
Meigs County 28, Clinton 0
Memphis Central 40, Bartlett 21
Memphis Overton 28, Kingsbury 22
Midway 50, Cosby 7
Milan 21, Lexington 15
Millington 31, Northpoint Christian, Miss. 28
Monterey 34, Harriman 7
Montgomery Central 14, Clarksville NW 7
Nashville Christian 20, Hillwood 6
Oak Ridge 21, Farragut 14
Oakland 35, Germantown 8
Oliver Springs 37, Northview Academy 0
Peabody 30, Jackson South Side 7
Pearl-Cohn (MLK -FB coop) 44, Maplewood 16
Pope John Paul II 28, Father Ryan 17
Portland 31, Greenbrier 7
Powell 49, Karns 6
Red Bank 21, East Hamilton 14
Ridgeway 41, Mitchell 12
Riverside 27, Wayne County 12
Rossview 17, Clarksville NE 6
Scott County 7, Grainger 6
Sequatchie County 20, Hixson 14
Signal Mountain 42, Whitwell 7
Smyrna 27, Riverdale 17
South Fulton 56, Fulton City, Ky. 22
South Gibson 21, Crockett County 14
South Greene 34, West Greene 0
South Pittsburg 63, Marion County 7
Southaven, Miss. 32, Collierville 28
Southwind 35, Munford 34
Springfield 31, Station Camp 10
St. Benedict 46, Bolton 22
Sullivan Central 32, Pigeon Forge 6
Sullivan South 42, Gate City, Va. 12
Summertown 8, Richland 7
Summit 28, Franklin 14
Tennessee 46, Virginia High, Va. 23
Trousdale County 49, Gordonsville 0
Tullahoma 47, Franklin County 14
Twin Springs, Va. 48, North Greene 12
Unicoi County 35, Happy Valley 0
Union City 56, Booker T. Washington 6
University-Jackson 30, Rosemark Academy 7
Volunteer 24, Sullivan East 21
Walnut, Miss. 65, Middleton 32
Wartburg Central 47, Oakdale 0
Watertown 42, DeKalb County 20
Waverly Central 26, Fairview 24
West Carroll 20, Dresden 19
West Creek 18, Cheatham County 17
Westmoreland 51, Whites Creek 6
Westview 52, Obion County 16
White House 32, Hunters Lane 20
White House-Heritage 42, Sycamore 0
White Station 13, CBHS 7
Wilson Central 54, Antioch 0
Wooddale 54, Byhalia, Miss. 20