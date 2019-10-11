Varsity All Access | Week 8

Bartlett 42, Arlington 0
Baylor 35, Tyner Academy 0
Bearden 42, Jefferson County 22
Boyd Buchanan 55, Lookout Valley 0
Cannon County 30, Cascade 7
Clarksville Academy 21, Rosemark Academy 14
Columbia Academy 31, Trinity Christian Academy 14
Cosby 35, Claiborne County 24
Cumberland Gap 42, Lee High, Va. 21
Daniel Boone 44, Volunteer 14
David Crockett 56, Cherokee 20
Davidson Academy 21, University-Jackson 12
DeKalb County 28, Smith County 24
Dobyns-Bennett 38, Farragut 13
Douglass 48, Hamilton 0
East Hamilton 53, Hixson 6
East Ridge 48, Chattanooga Central 34
Elizabethton 51, Union County 19
Ensworth 30, Bishop Sycamore, Ohio 0
Fairview 43, Harpeth 7
Fayette Ware 42, Memphis Overton 28
Franklin Road Academy 16, BGA 14
Giles County 14, Marshall County 10
Grace Christian 38, Chattanooga Christian 21
Grainger 43, Chuckey-Doak 6
Greenback 45, Coalfield 20
Greenbrier 24, Cheatham County 6
Greeneville 49, Sullivan South 0
Hampton 42, Cloudland 6
Happy Valley 13, Johnson County 6
Harriman 21, Midway 20, OT
Henry County 52, West Creek 6
Hickman County 40, East Hickman 16
Hillwood 41, Antioch 14
Hollow Rock-Bruceton 28, Perry County 8
Houston County 35, West Carroll 0
Howard 66, Sequoyah 0
Humboldt 34, Gleason 26
Huntingdon 70, Wayne County 8
Jackson County 41, Pickett County 7
Kingston 20, Scott County 0
Kirby 38, Raleigh Egypt 0
Knoxville Catholic 49, West Greene 7
Knoxville Fulton 36, Clinton 19
Knoxville West 27, Powell 14
LaVergne 14, Wilson Central 12
Livingston Academy 27, White County 12
MBA 15, Brentwood Academy 7
Maplewood 14, Coffee County 8
Maryville 42, Bradley Central 7
McEwen 35, Collinwood 12
McKenzie 42, Dresden 7
McMinn Central 26, Copper Basin 20, 2OT
McMinn County 42, Notre Dame 7
Memphis Central 48, Germantown 19
Memphis Nighthawks 40, Middleton 12
Monterey 26, Bledsoe County 7
Montgomery Central 13, Springfield 10
Moore County 34, Jo Byrns 7
Morristown East 21, Sevier County 18
Mt. Pleasant 30, Loretto 14
Nashville Christian 28, Fayette Academy 27
North Delta, Miss. 50, Rossville Christian 0
Oliver Springs 49, Sunbright 6
Oneida 28, King's Academy 21, OT
Peabody 55, Obion County 7
Red Bank 36, Rhea County 0
Ridgeway 50, Kingsbury 0
Rockwood 37, Cumberland County 14
Sale Creek 23, North Georgia , Ga. 20
Science Hill 42, Morristown West 15
Shelbyville 33, Cleveland 7
Silverdale Baptist Academy 34, Grace Baptist 13
Soddy Daisy 43, Signal Mountain 42
South Greene 56, North Greene 13
South Pittsburg 27, Meigs County 16
Stratford 49, Sycamore 0
Sullivan Central 28, Sullivan East 14
Summit 56, Franklin County 21
Sweetwater 43, Polk County 0
Tennessee 50, Cocke County 14
Thomas Walker, Va. 54, Hancock County 24
Trinity 33, Camden Military Academy, S.C. 14
Trousdale County 37, Portland 7
Walker Valley 41, Marion County 0
Wartburg Central 61, Jellico 20
Westview 42, Bolivar Central 12
White House-Heritage 19, White House 12
Whitehaven 17, White Station 0
Whitwell 20, Grundy County 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Red Boiling Springs vs. Clinton Co., Ky.,