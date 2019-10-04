Varsity All Access | Week 7

Adamsville 28, Halls 9
Alcoa 60, Northview Academy 0
Anderson County 42, East Ridge 14
Arlington 42, Brighton 7
Austin-East 46, Scott County 10
Beech 35, Hillsboro 14
Bledsoe County 34, Marion County 12
Boyd Buchanan 34, Silverdale Baptist Academy 25
Bradley Central 37, Cleveland 35
Brentwood 24, Independence 7
Briarcrest 21, CBHS 17
CAK 26, Notre Dame 6
Cane Ridge 48, Smyrna 7
Cascade 10, Jackson County 0
Cherokee 33, Cocke County 26
Chuckey-Doak 38, Unicoi County 34
Clay County 45, Pickett County 0
Cloudland 44, Unaka 20
Coalfield 34, Midway 12
Coffee County 44, Rockvale 13
Collierville 20, Cordova 14
Copper Basin 52, Lookout Valley 3
Crockett County 41, Obion County 21
Cumberland Gap 46, Wartburg Central 38
Daniel Boone 28, Morristown East 21
Davidson Academy 40, Clarksville Academy 20
Dobyns-Bennett 35, Jefferson County 0
Dyer County 63, Clarksville NW 7
ECS 21, Lausanne Collegiate 14
East Hamilton 72, Sequoyah 13
Elizabethton 31, William Blount 17
Ensworth 42, Father Ryan 7
Farragut 35, Science Hill 25
Fayetteville 28, Cornersville 14
Forrest 13, Summertown 6
Freedom Prep 47, Westwood 0
Friendship Christian 55, Grace Christian - Franklin 7
Gallatin 36, Hunters Lane 0
Gatlinburg-Pittman 56, Pigeon Forge 7
Gibbs 55, Sevier County 48
Giles County 41, Whites Creek 12
Gordonsville 36, Red Boiling Springs 12
Grace Christian 14, Knoxville Webb 7
Grainger 38, Sullivan East 7
Greeneville 70, Sullivan Central 6
Hampton 49, Sullivan North 21
Hardin County 40, Chester County 6
Haywood County 42, Ripley 7
Hendersonville 30, Wilson Central 9
Henry County 23, Germantown 3
Hickman County 42, Scotts Hill 41
Hollow Rock-Bruceton 12, Wayne County 6
Houston 28, Bartlett 18
Houston County 27, Riverside 10
Huntingdon 35, Collinwood 0
Huntland 17, Mt. Pleasant 12
Johnson County 33, Claiborne County 7
King's Academy 42, Middle Tennessee Christian 21
Knoxville Central 45, Knoxville Halls 3
Knoxville West 42, Clinton 0
LaVergne 42, Nashville Overton 14
Lake County 62, Gleason 6
Lewis County 36, Eagleville 28
Lexington 27, Jackson South Side 0
Loudon 49, McMinn Central 6
MUS 44, St. Benedict 7
Macon County 16, Stone Memorial 6
Maryville 49, Knoxville Fulton 19
McCallie 35, Baylor 28
McKenzie 21, Gibson County 13
McMinn County 55, Heritage 14
McNairy Central 42, Bolivar Central 14
Memphis East 36, Oakhaven 8
Milan 14, Covington 7
Millington 41, Craigmont 8
Monterey 35, Jo Byrns 6
Montgomery Central 30, Greenbrier 0
Munford 34, Ridgeway 31, OT
Nolensville 13, Tullahoma 7
Oak Hill Aca., Miss. 35, Rossville Christian 7
Oak Ridge 60, Karns 13
Oakland 40, Blackman 0
Oliver Springs 50, Harriman 13
Oneida 32, Rockwood 27
Page 24, Summit 14
Peabody 63, Union City 14
Pearl-Cohn (MLK -FB coop) 14, East Nashville Literature 0
Pope John Paul II 24, MBA 10
Portland 41, White House 29
Powell 49, Campbell County 6
Ravenwood 70, Dickson County 6
Red Bank 49, Sweetwater 10
Rhea County 37, Ooltewah 7
Richland 12, Zion Christian Academy 6
Rosa Fort, Miss. 39, Sheffield 0
Rosemark Academy 61, Trinity Christian Academy 38
Sale Creek 13, Whitwell 0
Seymour 7, South Doyle 3
Signal Mountain 35, Brainerd 6
Smith County 38, Sequatchie County 19
Soddy Daisy 60, Hixson 7
South Gibson 42, Westview 21
South Greene 50, Cosby 8
Southwind 43, Memphis Overton 0
St. George's 36, Harding Academy 22
Stratford 55, RePublic 6
Sullivan South 37, Union County 0
Sycamore 24, Harpeth 13
Tennessee 42, Volunteer 7
Trinity 61, Asheville School, N.C. 0
Trousdale County 55, East Robertson 6
Tyner Academy 52, Tellico Plains 0
University-Jackson 42, Nashville Christian 14
Upperman 35, York Institute 0
Walker Valley 49, Lenoir City 14
Watertown 35, Westmoreland 0
Waverly Central 48, East Hickman 7
West Greene 49, North Greene 0
White Station 20, Memphis Central 0
Wooddale 13, Melrose 0