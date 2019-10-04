Varsity All Access | Week 7

Varsity All Access | Week 7
Posted:

Adamsville 28, Halls 9

Alcoa 60, Northview Academy 0

Anderson County 42, East Ridge 14

Arlington 42, Brighton 7

Austin-East 46, Scott County 10

Beech 35, Hillsboro 14

Bledsoe County 34, Marion County 12

Boyd Buchanan 34, Silverdale Baptist Academy 25

Bradley Central 37, Cleveland 35

Brentwood 24, Independence 7

Briarcrest 21, CBHS 17

CAK 26, Notre Dame 6

Cane Ridge 48, Smyrna 7

Cascade 10, Jackson County 0

Cherokee 33, Cocke County 26

Chuckey-Doak 38, Unicoi County 34

Clay County 45, Pickett County 0

Cloudland 44, Unaka 20

Coalfield 34, Midway 12

Coffee County 44, Rockvale 13

Collierville 20, Cordova 14

Copper Basin 52, Lookout Valley 3

Crockett County 41, Obion County 21

Cumberland Gap 46, Wartburg Central 38

Daniel Boone 28, Morristown East 21

Davidson Academy 40, Clarksville Academy 20

Dobyns-Bennett 35, Jefferson County 0

Dyer County 63, Clarksville NW 7

ECS 21, Lausanne Collegiate 14

East Hamilton 72, Sequoyah 13

Elizabethton 31, William Blount 17

Ensworth 42, Father Ryan 7

Farragut 35, Science Hill 25

Fayetteville 28, Cornersville 14

Forrest 13, Summertown 6

Freedom Prep 47, Westwood 0

Friendship Christian 55, Grace Christian - Franklin 7

Gallatin 36, Hunters Lane 0

Gatlinburg-Pittman 56, Pigeon Forge 7

Gibbs 55, Sevier County 48

Giles County 41, Whites Creek 12

Gordonsville 36, Red Boiling Springs 12

Grace Christian 14, Knoxville Webb 7

Grainger 38, Sullivan East 7

Greeneville 70, Sullivan Central 6

Hampton 49, Sullivan North 21

Hardin County 40, Chester County 6

Haywood County 42, Ripley 7

Hendersonville 30, Wilson Central 9

Henry County 23, Germantown 3

Hickman County 42, Scotts Hill 41

Hollow Rock-Bruceton 12, Wayne County 6

Houston 28, Bartlett 18

Houston County 27, Riverside 10

Huntingdon 35, Collinwood 0

Huntland 17, Mt. Pleasant 12

Johnson County 33, Claiborne County 7

King's Academy 42, Middle Tennessee Christian 21

Knoxville Central 45, Knoxville Halls 3

Knoxville West 42, Clinton 0

LaVergne 42, Nashville Overton 14

Lake County 62, Gleason 6

Lewis County 36, Eagleville 28

Lexington 27, Jackson South Side 0

Loudon 49, McMinn Central 6

MUS 44, St. Benedict 7

Macon County 16, Stone Memorial 6

Maryville 49, Knoxville Fulton 19

McCallie 35, Baylor 28

McKenzie 21, Gibson County 13

McMinn County 55, Heritage 14

McNairy Central 42, Bolivar Central 14

Memphis East 36, Oakhaven 8

Milan 14, Covington 7

Millington 41, Craigmont 8

Monterey 35, Jo Byrns 6

Montgomery Central 30, Greenbrier 0

Munford 34, Ridgeway 31, OT

Nolensville 13, Tullahoma 7

Oak Hill Aca., Miss. 35, Rossville Christian 7

Oak Ridge 60, Karns 13

Oakland 40, Blackman 0

Oliver Springs 50, Harriman 13

Oneida 32, Rockwood 27

Page 24, Summit 14

Peabody 63, Union City 14

Pearl-Cohn (MLK -FB coop) 14, East Nashville Literature 0

Pope John Paul II 24, MBA 10

Portland 41, White House 29

Powell 49, Campbell County 6

Ravenwood 70, Dickson County 6

Red Bank 49, Sweetwater 10

Rhea County 37, Ooltewah 7

Richland 12, Zion Christian Academy 6

Rosa Fort, Miss. 39, Sheffield 0

Rosemark Academy 61, Trinity Christian Academy 38

Sale Creek 13, Whitwell 0

Seymour 7, South Doyle 3

Signal Mountain 35, Brainerd 6

Smith County 38, Sequatchie County 19

Soddy Daisy 60, Hixson 7

South Gibson 42, Westview 21

South Greene 50, Cosby 8

Southwind 43, Memphis Overton 0

St. George's 36, Harding Academy 22

Stratford 55, RePublic 6

Sullivan South 37, Union County 0

Sycamore 24, Harpeth 13

Tennessee 42, Volunteer 7

Trinity 61, Asheville School, N.C. 0

Trousdale County 55, East Robertson 6

Tyner Academy 52, Tellico Plains 0

University-Jackson 42, Nashville Christian 14

Upperman 35, York Institute 0

Walker Valley 49, Lenoir City 14

Watertown 35, Westmoreland 0

Waverly Central 48, East Hickman 7

West Greene 49, North Greene 0

White Station 20, Memphis Central 0

Wooddale 13, Melrose 0

 