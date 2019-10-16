Vatican launches $110 'click to pray' rosary

The Vatican has launched an app-driven 'eRosary' in an effort, officials say, to connect with millennials and Gen Z.

CNN reported on Oct. 16 that Catholic officials launched the "Click to Pray eRosary" on Wednesday. The device can be worn as a bracelet. To activate it, the user makes the sign of the cross.

When the device is activated, the wearer can choose between three different options: the standard rosary, a contemplative rosary or a thematic rosary.

According to CNN, the eRosary shows users their progress through the prayers and keeps track of each rosary completed. It's $110.

In a news release, the Vatican said, "The project brings together the best of the Church’s spiritual tradition and the latest advances of the technological world."

Learn more about the device and where to buy it here.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News via CNN.