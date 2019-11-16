Vera Bradley releasing Harry Potter collection in 2020

Calling all wizards! Vera Bradley teamed up with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to release a Harry Potter Collection in 2020.

The exclusive back-to-campus and dorm line launches in June 2020 and will feature bags, accessories, stationery, drinkware, tech products, bath and bedding.

The Vera Bradley + Harry Potter "cozy" capsule will launch in Nov. 2020 and feature a fleece robe, slippers and a sheared throw blanket for the holidays.

“We are thrilled to partner with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to create a magical, fun collection that will appeal to all generations. We know that many of our Vera Bradley fans are also Wizarding World devotees who will love these amazing products," Rob Wallstrom, Chief Executive Officer of Vera Bradley said. "Additionally, we appreciate and support the messages of diversity, acceptance, hope, and equality that are woven throughout the Books and wider Wizarding World, as these closely align with Vera Bradley’s values.”

The Vera Bradley + Harry Potter products will be available in Vera Bradley Full Line stores, online and in select retailers beginning in June 2020.

