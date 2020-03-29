Vera Bradley converts sewing facility to make face masks

Vera Bradley announced it will convert sewing operations at its Fort Wayne facility to make masks, scrubs and other personal protective gear for healthcare and other essential workers.

The company said it will also make masks for general protection with the fabric used to make its signature handbags and accessories.

“Our Company and Associates are honored to be able to contribute to the cause during this difficult and challenging time,” CEO Rob Wallstrom said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to all affected by COVID-19 and to the courageous people serving on the front lines in our communities. We’re proud to be able to pivot our operations, lend a helping hand, and create a product with so much purpose.”

Vera Bradley said will start selling scrubs, lab coats, warm-up jackets and accessories beginning on March 30. The new collection will be called the VB Healthcare Collection.

