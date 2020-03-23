Veteran tests positive for COVID-19 at Knoxville clinic

A veteran tested positive for COVID-19 at a Knoxville outpatient clinic, according to the Department of Veteran Affairs.

According to a release from the VA, the veteran tested positive for the virus at the William C. Tallent VA Outpatient Clinic in Knoxville on March 20.

"The risk of transmission to other patients and staff remains low, as the facility was able todischarge the Veteran home based on clinical status with instructions for home isolation and self-care in accordance Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines," the release said.

As of March 23, there were 615 cases of coronavirus in the state.

WJHL reported that there were 204 positive COVID-19 veteran cases across the country.

