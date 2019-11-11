Veterans, families turn out for Ripley's Aquarium special

It was a day to say thank you and honor veterans at a special service on the Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies Plaza."

Every year, Americans around the country and internationally celebrate Veterans Day, a day that honors every branch of the military.

One veteran, Steven Turner, said we should do things to honor veterans more often.

"We should look for opportunities to celebrate that throughout the year. And also, to appreciate the dedication and service from the families. Often times we forget about the families who are back here to take care of the children and raise the family," Turner said.

The service had a surprise. During the ceremony, a bald eagle flew over the crowd.

The veterans WVLT News spoke to said they are proud to serve and would do it all over again.

