Proposed state-wide alert for veterans concerns some

A proposed new Green Alert system for at-risk veterans is raising privacy concerns in Tennessee. The system, if it went into place, would create public alerts for veterans similar to the Amber Alert for a child or a Silver Alert for a senior with dementia. The system would publicize the veteran's photo along with labeling that person as at-risk.

Army paratrooper veteran James McLaughlin said while he thinks help for veterans is very important, he is concerned that the stigma of a public alert could harm veterans in some instances. "Say we find him healthy after the Green Alert is issued...everybody that knows this veteran, now knows he has a problem."

McClaughlin is Adjutant of the local American Legion post, and he also volunteers for the Vet 2 Vet peer counseling group. "I can sit and I can listen to other veterans. And I can understand and relate to what they're talking about."

He and Vet 2 Vet leader Frank Vollmer volunteer their time and refer veterans who need professional counseling to those resources. Vollmer shared that he overcame PTSD himself, "address my own issues and take corrective actions to recover." Then he went on to be able to listen to other veterans with similar situations.

Veteran Tom Baxter is active at his local post and also volunteers time to help. He had this response to the idea of a special alert system for missing veterans. "Personally, I would prefer that we take the time and energy, money that we're spending on all of these band-aids and fix the problem in the first place."

Senator Brian Kelsey's office said the bill did not survive out of a Senate committee this week. However, a version still exists in the House. The proposal created with input by a West Tennessee veteran follows the idea of a Green Alert that the state of Wisconsin already put into place.

Resources for East Tennessee veterans:

Veterans Crisis Line 800-273-8255 #1

Vet Center Readjustment Counseling Service 865-545-4680

Vet 2 Vet Support Group 865-203-2479

