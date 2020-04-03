Vice President Pence on the Covid-19 crisis

Washington, D.C. – “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” on Sunday, April 5, 2020 features an interview with Vice President Mike Pence.

Vice President Pence gives details on the Trump Administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic including the supply chain and ensuring states are receiving the equipment they need, leadership of the governors across the country, China not being forthcoming about the extent of the crisis, how bipartisan response of the President and Congress, and America’s healthcare heroes.

To watch select highlights, click below: