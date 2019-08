Campbell County dispatch says officers responded to a multi-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a car Friday night.

Officials said the crash happened overnight on Highway 63 in LaFollette.

The individual on the motorcycle was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The identity of the individual has not been released.

Police say they are investigating the crash.

