Victim escapes crash with 'minor injuries'

Rural Metro said a person escaped a car crash with minor injuries following an incident on Friday evening.

Crews with Rural Metro, Tennessee Highway Patrol and Knox County Rescue responded to a crash on August 30 at 5:30 p.m. on Raccoon Valley Road.

Investigators said the vehicle's occupant was extricated, and escaped the incident with minor injuries.

"We want to urge drivers to slow down and be responsible this weekend," Rural Metro said.

