Officials say one person was flown to an area hospital after a crash in Sevierville Monday afternoon.

A wreck on Dolly Parton Parkway at Veterans Boulevard- one person flown to hospital. Lane closures on both roads. pic.twitter.com/w4l06Hiz3h — Kyle Grainger WVLT (@KyleGrainger) March 30, 2020

The accident occurred at Dolly Parton Parkway at Veteran's Boulevard.

