Victim, dog found dead after vehicle engulfed in flames, KCSO says

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said a driver and the driver's dog were found dead inside a vehicle that had hit a tree and caught fire early Thursday morning.

Deputies said they responded to reports of a car fire around 2:20 a.m. in the 2200 block of Duncan Road. Upon arrival, investigators said they found a vehicle engulfed in flames with Rural Metro working to extinguish the fire.

Investigators said it appeared that the vehicle had hit a tree head-on. The driver was found deceased inside the vehicle along with the dog.

KCSO said the body was transported to the Knox County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy. Once the fire was extinguished it was evident that the vehicle had hit a tree head-on.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.