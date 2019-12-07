Victim in critical condition after hit and run crash in Blount County

Officials with the Blount County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect in a hit and run that left a man seriously injured.

The BCSO announced a $1000 reward for information leading the arrest of the person who hit a bicyclist Friday night.

Deputies said they responded to Peterson Lane near Old Niles Ferry Road around 8 p.m. Friday to reports that a person had been struck by a vehicle.

Witnesses told deputies the vehicle was light in color with bright headlights. Officials said the driver of the vehicle fled the scene after the incident.

The victim Troy Christopher Sample, 36, was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where officials said he remains in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit.

Deputies said an investigation revealed Sample was riding the bicycle on Peterson Lane toward Maryville at the time of the crash. The suspect's vehicle will likely have front-end damage, according to deputies.

BCSO officials ask anyone with information about the vehicle or suspect involved in the crash to call 865-983-3620.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.

