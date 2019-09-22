Video: 3-year-old found dead in hot car in Texas

A 3-year-old boy was found dead in a hot car Saturday in San Antonio.

According to police, a family arrived home from a T-ball game with their two sons in the early afternoon and discovered they had accidentally left the younger child in the hot car.

When the parents went back to the car to get him, he was found unresponsive.

The child was pronounced dead on the scene.

