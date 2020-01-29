Video: Nashville robbery captured on Ring doorbell camera

Police are looking for a gunman after a Ring doorbell camera captured video of an armed robbery in Nashville.

(Ring)

The robbery happened before 11 p.m. Tuesday on Creekbend Drive in the Bellshire area. In the chilling video obtained only by NewsChannel 5, a man can be seen trying to get inside his of home when a suspect points a gun to his head.

The victim in the video doesn't own the home. The video was submitted by his landlord who is working with detectives to help identify the suspect.

Investigators said at this point, they do not have any leads on the suspect.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.