Video shows Jamestown group dressed in KKK robes

JAMESTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) — A YouTube video showing a large group of people in Jamestown, Tennessee dressed in Klu Klux Klan robes is going viral.

The video was posted on Halloween night with the caption, "teens dressed as KKK in Jamestown, Tennessee."

Jamestown Mayor Lyndon Baines made a comment to the Herald Citizen saying, "We don’t condone it, we’re not going to stand for it, our people are better than that."

Baines was adamant that there is no Klan in Jamestown.

Jamestown Police Department was unable to answer any questions about the incident as of Friday evening, but an unidentified male officer reportedly told the Citizen-Herald that they did not believe any crimes had been committed.

