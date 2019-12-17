Video shows storms blow by Louisiana grocery store

Video taken from a Louisiana grocery store's camera possibly shows the path of storms in the area.

Source: Sunnyhill Grocery and Grub

Sunnyhill Grocery and Grub posted video on December 16 to their Facebook page showing what appears to be a strong storm, possible a tornado, blow through the area.

The wind rips up trees from the ground and scatters water from a nearby pond onto the grocery store's lot.

One person in Louisiana was killed in the storms that hit the South this week.

The grocery store said that no one was injured.

