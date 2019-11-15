VIDEO: Resident claims low-flying plane spotted in Seymour

Did you happen to see an aircraft on Thursday evening? Multiple residents in East Tennessee reported seeing a low-flying plane in the area.

Source: Teresa Willard-Ammons

A resident of Seymour, Teresa Willard-Ammons, claimed she spotted the plane flying low in some residential areas.

The FAA told WVLT News that the Nashville Flight Standards Office had not received any complaints or reports, but they will continue to look into it.

