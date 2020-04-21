Viewers help raise $38,000 for Second Harvest Food Bank

In one night, WVLT viewers helped raise more than $38,000 for Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee, meaning families in need will receive more than 114,000 meals.

Part of a nationwide effort with other Gray Television stations, “Singing for Their Supper” was a star-studded musical special encouraging viewers to give what they could to help out more than 50 food banks. In all, viewers watching WVLT and other stations in Gray Television raised $1,026,000 dollars, which will provide more than four million meals.

Performers during the hour-long special included Darius Rucker, Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum, Kristian Bush of Sugarland, Scotty McCreery and others.

“One night of music made a major impact on the communities we serve,” Gray Televisions Chief Operating Officer Bob Smith said. “We are overwhelmed with the response and truly grateful to every viewer for stepping up to help neighbors in need. We also extend our sincere thanks to the artists who donated their funds, time and talents to this worthy cause.”

During the first hour, Rucker personally donated $50,000 to Lowcountry Food Bank in Charleston, S.C.

“I’m so proud to call South Carolina home – I’ve lived here my whole life,” Rucker shared with viewers during the live broadcast. “One thing I really love is how much we care about each other in our communities and right now our neighbors need a lot of help. So many people are struggling because of this virus and one thing we can all do is help provide food for those in need.”

