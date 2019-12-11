Villa Collina decorates for the holiday season

The biggest house in Tennessee is decking its halls for the holidays.

The Villa Collina on Lyons View Pike is more than 40,000 square feet. It's the largest home in Tennessee and the 84th largest home in the country.

The owner, Eric Barton, hosts fundraisers at the home including the Bees Knees NYE event benefiting Second Harvest of East Tennessee. "Second Harvest provides 43,000 meals a month and one of the things about the contributions throughout the year is that around Christmas and New Years the demand goes up but the charitable contributions stay the same. So, it was the perfect time and perfect organization to support," said Barton.

Barton is also the Chief Dreamer of Barton Racing the premier sponsor of the event. For information on where to buy tickets for the Bees Knees event visit this link.

