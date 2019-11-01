Villa Collina's NYE party to help Second Harvest

You can start off the New Year right by having some 1920s style fun and contributing to a great cause.

Villa Collina is hosting a New Year's Eve bash on December 31 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. with proceeds going to benefit the Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee.

The event is black-tie recommended and guests are encouraged to dress in styles from the 1920s on. Guests can also rent a special tuxedo package from Prestige Tuxedo for $79. Call 865-584-2405 to reserve.

Villa Collina will host a silent auction featuring a Barton Racing package, a Yachting day package, custom artwork, bottles of luxury wine and high-end liquor and other items.

Packages are tiered

Flappers & Philosophers - $500 per ticket (general all-inclusive)

Hotsy Totsy $750 per ticket (VIP experience)

The Great Gatsby $5,000 per room (overnight experience)

The Original Gangster $10,000 (private sponsor rooms)

To read more about what these packages include, go here.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.