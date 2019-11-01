Villa Collina's NYE party to help Second Harvest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- You can start off the New Year right by having some 1920s style fun and contributing to a great cause.
Villa Collina is hosting a New Year's Eve bash on December 31 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. with proceeds going to benefit the Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee.
The event is black-tie recommended and guests are encouraged to dress in styles from the 1920s on. Guests can also rent a special tuxedo package from Prestige Tuxedo for $79. Call 865-584-2405 to reserve.
Villa Collina will host a silent auction featuring a Barton Racing package, a Yachting day package, custom artwork, bottles of luxury wine and high-end liquor and other items.
Packages are tiered
Flappers & Philosophers - $500 per ticket (general all-inclusive)
Hotsy Totsy $750 per ticket (VIP experience)
The Great Gatsby $5,000 per room (overnight experience)
The Original Gangster $10,000 (private sponsor rooms)
To read more about what these packages include, go here.
